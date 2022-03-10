ORC environmental project fund boosted

The Otago Regional Council has almost doubled its funding for community environmental projects.

The $470,000 ECO Fund has been boosted from an original $290,000 with new one-off incentive funds added through the 2021-31 long-term plan.

They include $100,000 to support rabbit management projects, $30,000 for native planting for water quality and $50,000 for native planting after wilding pine removal.

ECO Fund chairman, Cr Michael Deaker, said the overall purpose of the fund remained the same, but the addition of new incentives and a change in criteria would allow it to be more strategic with the outcomes of the funding.

"Since the ECO Fund’s launch in 2018, we have supported 75 projects all around Otago totalling just over $747,000, and the fund has continuously been oversubscribed. It has enabled some fantastic community outcomes and will continue to do so."

Applications to the fund opened on March 1.