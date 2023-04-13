ORC upgrades air quality monitors

Upgrades to air quality monitoring instruments will enable recording of finer particulate matter (PM) concentrations.

The Otago Regional Council air quality team has upgraded monitoring sites across the region as part of a move to monitor PM2.5.

General manager for policy and science Anita Dawe said combustion-related particulate matter was more harmful to health as smaller particles could enter the bloodstream after inhalation into the lungs.

"These upgrades will help monitor for unhealthy levels of air pollution, and the new instruments on site are more reliable, and will require fewer site visits and technician time," she said.