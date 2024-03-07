Organist to put on concert

Hans Hielscher

International concert organist Hans Hielscher will present a concert of romantic organ music, playing Dunedin Town Hall organ "Norma", this Sunday at 3pm.

Hailing from Germany, Hielscher is an enthusiast for Norma, having performed in Dunedin at least twice. He also made a CD recording on the organ several years ago.

His concert, Chinese Temples and Scottish Peasants, is an international selection of music, chosen to highlight the orchestral sonorities of the instrument.

Hielscher has been organist at the Marktkirche in Wiesbaden (Lutheran Cathedral of Nassau), in Germany, since 1979.

He has presented nearly 4000 organ recitals around the globe, in concert tours through Europe, the United States, Bahamas, Israel, Iceland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.