Otago Peninsula Board

Gillian Vine looks at highlights from the Otago Peninsula Community Board.

- The Otago Peninsula Community Board’s scholarship amount is set to increase to $1000.

Board member Stacey Kokaua-Balfour said the changes would give greater mana and attract applications from young people with "leadership and representational qualities".

It was agreed two $300 grants were inadequate and that from next year a single annual scholarship of $1000 would be awarded.

- Board chairman Paul Pope has arranged to meet Otago Regional Council representatives to discuss bad behaviour on buses.

In answer to a question on what action was being taken to deal with the issue, Mr Pope said one boy had been trespassed for his behaviour so was no longer able to travel on buses.

- The DCC’s speed management plan was "a hot topic on the peninsula [and] we have to make absolutely sure the community is on board",

Mr Pope told the meeting.

Cr Andrew Whiley pointed out it was a citywide process — "a far wider net" than just the peninsula, he said.

The board agreed that as the DCC’s discussion document was being released on Wednesday, board members meet to discuss ways to engage the community in the consultation process, expected to run throughout September.

- After Lox Kellas showed other board members photos of the 1.4kg of rubbish his wife gathered on a 1km walk, there was discussion on ways to support Keep Dunedin Beautiful’s Clean-up Week from September 16-23. Involving school groups was well supported.

- A lack of cleaning of cycleways was discussed, as the contractors appeared to be falling well short of the ideal of twice-weekly sweeping. DCC group manager transport Janine Benson said she would follow up the issue with the contractor.

- Dog parks are being considered for the peninsula by the DCC, the meeting was told, as the nearest is in Shiel Hill.

- Deputy chairman Hoani Langsbury said there was an issue with the new electric library bus, as it could not use the stop where the previous bus parked. The present stop disadvantaged some users who found difficulty in accessing it. The board agreed to discuss with the city library if another stop was feasible.

- In the public forum, Tom Churchill said "more and more sediment" was flowing into Lamlash Bay from the side of Hanson St where the bank has eroded. "It’s a major thing to fix," he said and suggested posts and fabric could be a short-term solution.

Mr Pope said the matter was on the board’s community plan and was part of the entire coastal erosion issue. "We’re continuing to place this before the DCC."