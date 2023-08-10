Out of Africa, and to Otago

Tim McMullen hosts the Afro-Caribbean Show on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After 17 years behind the mic, Dunedin man Tim McMullen remains a passionate advocate for local radio.

Tim’s Friday night programme on OAR FM, The Afro-Caribbean Show, has been on air since 2006.

In his time with the station, he has seen technological changes that now enable broadcasters to reach audiences around the world through streaming and podcasts.

Access to the airwaves was the foundation of free speech, in mass-media terms, he said.

"And while the internet is a part of our daily lives, when the best and brightest communication systems fail us, more basic radio communication remains."

"It's a great platform for local voices, for a local audience."

A longtime member of the former Otago Community Broadcasters Association, Tim now serves as a trustee on the station’s governing body, the Hills Radio Trust.

His radio show and podcast features African and African-influenced music, with a particular emphasis on roots reggae, "but I dip into poetry, comedy and spoken word as the mood takes me".

"I particularly like to elevate African rhythms to remind people that the roots of modern pop music dig deep into Africa."

The Afro-Caribbean Show airs every Friday at 9pm on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are also available from oar.org.nz, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at oar.org.nz.

By Jeff Harford