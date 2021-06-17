Thursday, 17 June 2021

Outdoor experience struggles to find participants

    1. The Star

    An outdoor adventure programme that started 31 years ago is still going strong but needs more local support.

    Updating the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board last week on the Berwick Outdoor Experience (BOE), co-founder Rob Urquhart said the annual eight-day event in May tended to have been supported more from outside the region, and had included participants from overseas.

    ‘‘We have struggled to get people from Mosgiel and the Taieri. Although we’ve had good numbers over the years, it is a bit disappointing,’’ Mr Urquhart said.

    The main recruiting period for next year’s course will be from January to March 2022 but anyone interested in applying for the community board sponsorship can email Mr Urquhart rob.heather@xtra.co.nz or Kevin Moore glenys.kevin@actrix.co.nz.

    - By Gillian Vine

