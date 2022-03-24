A pandemic overview and what lies ahead

University Of Otago department of biochemistry professor Kurt Krause says Covid-19 will likely remain a common viral illness in New Zealand. PHOTO: ALAN DOVE

How does the spread of the virus compare with previous pandemics in terms of infection rates? What would be the closest equivalent?

It is hard to overstate how dramatically the Covid-19 pandemic has affected us. It has resulted in major changes in travel, tourism, education, commerce, healthcare and daily life. It is the most significant pandemic in our lifetime. In many ways Covid-19 is unique but it does resemble the 1918 influenza pandemic. Both were caused by airborne viruses, both viruses have important animal co-hosts, both pandemics spread around the world multiple times. They differ in sheer mortality. The 1918 pandemic is estimated to have caused up to 40 million deaths compared to 6 million for coronavirus. But healthcare was much more limited at that time and most authorities feel Covid-19 mortality has been under-counted several-fold. Another point of difference is the speed at which variants have appeared and spread for Covid-19.

If a vaccine had not been developed what level of infection/deaths could we have seen?

Certainly the presence of safe and effective vaccines has greatly decreased the mortality rate New Zealand experienced. Estimating the exact effect is harder to calculate. Before the introduction of effective Covid-19 vaccines many countries were reporting case fatality rates at between 1 and 2%. Even now, case fatality rates in many countries still exceed 1%, while New Zealand’s rate is much lower, at about .03%. The vaccine deserves significant credit for this but so do all the public health measures that so effectively kept out the virus until we reached our target vaccination rates. New Zealand’s low population density, strong healthcare system, and overall standard of living compared to the hardest hit countries also played a role.

What would you highlight about the development of the vaccines that was notable? Was it speed, scientific knowledge, new technology?

All three. The rapid development of the vaccines against Sars-CoV2 seemed too fast for many to accept but was actually built on top of extensive prior vaccine design work against Sars and Mers, two closely related coronavirus infections that caused significant outbreaks but whose incidence declined before any drugs or vaccines appeared. This prior work gave health researchers a big head start with Covid-19. In terms of "new tech", the success of mNA-based vaccines has been dramatic. Covid-19 RNA vaccines have now been given to billions of people world-wide and we have more data on the benefits and risks from these vaccines at this point in their use than any previous vaccine.

What do you expect will be the progression of the virus in New Zealand over the next year?

Again very hard to predict and it may be that my accuracy won’t differ much from a coin flip but here goes! I expect the Omicron peak to last about 8 to 12 weeks and then diminish quickly. But I also expect a "long tail" in case numbers as cases continue to spread slowly throughout the country. A long tail for us might be a few to several hundred cases a day for some months. We are seeing a "long tail" now in Australia. Of course if a new variant of interest appears, we could even see another nationwide spread. Let’s hope not.

Will it be "over" or will this virus stay with us for the next two to 10 years?

It seems likely that Sars-CoV2, the cause of Covid-19 will remain a common ongoing respiratory viral illness in New Zealand. Like influenza, we may need an annual jab to cover the most common or important variants. Over time we should, through yearly vaccinations or multiple bouts of infection, develop some degree of immunity to outbreaks which I hope will become more of a nuisance than a major health threat each year. I hope this prospect is not too scary because we have also learned during the past two years that by working together we can endure. But I think we knew that already.