Para-athletes to share stories

Otago athletes Bailley Unahi and Holly Robinson are part of a new cohort of 20 Paralympians and para-athletes who will provide inspiration to primary school children.

The Harvey Norman Para Sport Champions will challenge perceptions of disability through sharing their experiences of sporting journeys while highlighting the Paralympic values of courage, determination, inspiration and equality.

The initiative is part of Seeing is Believing, the Paralympic education programme which was piloted in 2022.

During the pilot para-athletes visited schools to share their perceptions of disability, inclusion and the Paralympic movement.

With the support of Harvey Norman, the scheme was now able to be extended in the leadup to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games due to take place in August and September.

Paralympics New Zealand chief executive Greg Warnecke said you could see on children’s faces how inspiring it was to meet a Paralympian in person.

"When combined with learning about disability and inclusion through the lens of the Paralympic movement, it’s even more meaningful."

The programme guides young learners on ways to be more inclusive.