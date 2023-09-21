Path reopens race route

PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

The new Te Aka Ōtākou cycleway has breathed new life into the Port Road race, which is back on the map on Saturday.

The Port Road Race is a handicap distance race of 10km that starts in Port Chalmers and ends in Magnet St, Dunedin.

The race has long been popular with Dunedin Harrier Clubs, since its inception in 1902.

The race was last run in 2019 and has not run since, because of Covid disruptions and issues with traffic management.

With the shared cycleway being built over the past few years, there was difficulty getting full access to the road.

But the installation of the Te Aka Ōtākou shared pathway and cycleway has imbued new life into this historic race and the organisers are delighted it will go ahead this Saturday.

The 5km race will start at St Leonards and finish at Magnet St.

The 10km race will start at 1pm.

As the race is a handicap event, the quickest will not necessarily be the winner.

Glen Chisholm, of Alexandra, won the event in 2019 with a time of 46 min 20sec, having started in 33rd place.

Kirsty Eyles won the women’s grade in a time of 51 min 34 sec.

There is also a race of 2.5km for keen young runners.

It will also finish in Magnet St.