Peninsula awash with new life

Visitors watching a pair of sea lions from a respectful distance on a local beach. PHOTO: GIVERNY FORBES

Toroa/albatross are a good example of a local wildlife species using the Otago Peninsula as a base to raise young with ready access to food.

This season’s cohort of breeders have laid 45 eggs and our recent windy weather is perfect for them.

Other species who call Otago Peninsula home do not have the ability to forage so widely while caring for young.

Hoiho parents are out and back in a day, which means they need to find food in a range of about 30km. The survival of chicks will be impacted in bad food years.

With cruise ships and freedom campers due in Dunedin over summer our beaches will be busy with human visitors, too.

In Dunedin we have grown up knowing about albatross, seals and hoiho, and this year we are celebrating 30 years of New Zealand sea lions breeding along the city’s coastline. Coastal communities have gained a depth of knowledge about the threatened species we are lucky to share the coast with.

Summer rangers will monitor beaches, share knowledge, and promote respectful space sharing.

Residents can help provide local knowledge about their area, and alert visitors to what they need to know about the wildlife in their neighbourhood.

Sea lion Gem in a handy hiding spot beside Taieri Mouth Rd. PHOTO: TRACY KENNEDY

Dunedin is the only city in the world where New Zealand sea lions may breed on the golf course, by the camping ground, or in someone’s back yard. It is an amazing story, but it is also our new normal.

Over the last two weeks heavily pregnant sea lions have been galumphing in from the sea and on to roads, esplanades, domains, golf courses and into back yards.

It seems that patrolling male sea lions are putting the pressure on and these girls are seeking safe hiding places where they can get some rest.

We expect to see the first pups born within the next two weeks.

snoozing behind a handy rubbish bin is sea lion Moana. PHOTO: GIVERNY FORBES

How to help

When you are visiting your local beach think about how you can help sustain the area.

Do you know where the public toilets are?

Can you explain where people can freedom camp if you are asked?

Sea lion Moana uses features of the local landscape for concealment as she takes a rest. PHOTO: KAI BLACKMORE

Do you know where birds are nesting on the coast?

Can you tell the difference in appearance and behaviour between seals and sea lions?

Do you know the local rules in place to protect the values of this local beach for everyone to enjoy?

By Jim Fyfe

Department of Conservation Biodiversity Ranger

Coastal Otago District