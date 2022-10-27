Performers wanted

Channel 39-Southern TV production manager

Roll up! Roll up! Calling all musicians, magicians, jugglers, comedians, acrobats, extreme artists or just run of the mill multi-talented stage performers.

Channel 39-Southern Television is inviting all of the above and more into its Stuart St studios for a Christmas variety show.

We know Dunedin has talent and we want to see it performed live in front of our cameras for all to see.

This will be an all-age production, so no-one is too old or too young to give it a go.

We are looking for solo and group acts from as wide a variety of disciplines as possible to perform for up to three minutes.

The studio will be the main shooting location under the lights. However, if we get enough interest in a broader range of talents there could be scope to do some location shooting for some of the more technical set-ups.

The show will be recorded, broadcast and live-streamed on Saturday, December 17.

Categories will be announced closer to the date and category winners will be announced during the show.

To register your interest and for more information on the criteria, email production@channel39.co.nz with details of your act. Entries close Friday, December 9.