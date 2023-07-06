Pianist to return home to tour with Sonoro Quartet

Pianist Tony Chen Lin returns home to New Zealand, alongside Sonoro Quartet, to tour the country with Chamber Music New Zealand. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

New Zealand pianist Tony Chen Lin is making a welcome return home from Hungary alongside Belgium-based string ensemble Sonoro Quartet, for an 11-centre Chamber Music New Zealand tour this month.

Offering a programme that takes on the mastery of Schubert and Schumann, the concert tour will reach Dunedin’s Glenroy Auditorium on Saturday, July 15, at 7.30pm.

Quickly gaining an international reputation as a fresh and dynamic string quartet, Sonoro performs more than 40 concerts a year across Europe’s leading venues.

Chinese-born, Christchurch-raised Tony Chen Lin lives and works in Budapest, Hungary.

Impressed by the quartet’s warm and captivating performances, the accomplished pianist is looking forward to touring his home country alongside Sonoro.

"Not only [do they] bring an electrifying energy to their performances, I also admire their openness to experiment, their strong passion, and their courage to dare," Chen Lin said.

Sonoro will be joined by New Zealand violinists Liu-Yi Retallick and Lara Hall, who will be sharing the position of first violin for the tour.

Retallick will perform in the Dunedin concert.

Fuelled by the emotion and expression of the Romantic era, the programme honours two of the greatest works from the chamber music repertoire.

A masterwork among quartets, Schubert’s Death and the Maiden explores dramatic shifts and colour contrasts, using dark and powerful passages that are met by soft lyrical replies.

Schubert’s poignant melodies are paired with Schumann’s exuberant, romantic Piano Quintet in E flat major.

