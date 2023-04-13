Pile caps reinforced at hospital site

Work on the outpatient building site of the new Dunedin hospital is moving along, with pile cap reinforcing and progressive concrete pours undertaken recently.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand delivery, infrastructure and investment director Monique Fouwler said interlinked foundation beams rested on piles driven deep into the ground and would provide a stable base for the multi-storey building — as the building is situated on Dunedin’s old foreshore.

"The pile caps sit on top of each of the 78 piles and are essentially thick concrete mats which distribute the weight of the building across the foundations," Ms Fouwler said.

The first of the structural steelwork was scheduled to be installed in June.

"Standing at 26m tall and intended to stand at full height in one go, the columns will be impressive, and the height of the finished building will be visible for everyone to see," she said.