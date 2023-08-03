Place names tell us where we are and where we might want to go. They help us find our way. But place names are also important signposts of history, culture and identity.

Māori place names tell stories of creation, ancestors, explorers and events. They describe the landscape and identify resources. In this way, they recount history and record relationships between people and the land.

Moves to restore Māori place names have gained momentum alongside the revitalisation of te reo Māori and a deepening appreciation of the importance of the language to national identity.

Māori place names ground us in the whenua (land) and therefore our shared identity. As they recount history, they provide a new sense of belonging. By recording the earliest relationships of people and place, they celebrate New Zealand’s unique identity.

To shed some more light on this, Allied Productions is producing a six-part online video series in collaboration with Otago Daily Times.

The place names project, Toitū te Whenua, will tell the stories of Māori place names in the south, both recounting their whakapapa and addressing issues such as misspellings and the practice of renaming places with European names.

The ‘Toitū te Whenua’ — Maori Place Names series is scheduled for release in November, 2023, and will be available online at odt.co.nz

Episodes will also be broadcast on Channel 39 — Southern Television.

By Luke Chapman

Channel 39-Southern TV production manager