Plan to send books to Afghan girls

Booklovers are being encouraged to support a project to supply suitable books to an underground book club network in Afghanistan.

To mark World Literacy Day on September 8, the World Literacy Foundation is encouraging local readers to support 3000 girls in Afghanistan by providing them access to books.

A spokesperson said the new Afghan government banned books for girls.

"We started to partner with the underground book clubs’ books in Afghanistan and offer to supply them with books and educational resources to foster their love of reading."

For more information and to give visit worldliteracyfoundation.org