Planning, preparation, work pays off

And that’s a wrap for Dunedin!

After more than two years of meticulous planning, preparation, and dedicated hard work by countless individuals, the event is now coming to a close for Dunedin.

Throughout the six games featuring ten teams, we had the pleasure of hosting about 80,000 enthusiastic attendees at the stadium.

The Football Ferns also made history by playing their first-ever game in the deep south, marking what we believe to be the southernmost location a World Cup game has ever taken place.

It has truly been an incredible event, and the support from proud New Zealanders has been overwhelming.

Families turned out in force to enjoy the games, the fan festival was buzzing with excitement, and schools joined in the action, making it a real community celebration.

Throughout the winter, the event provided a fantastic distraction from the chilly temperatures and dark nights, reaffirming Dunedin is a wonderful place to live with a strong sense of community spirit.

Looking back to when the stadium was originally built, who could have imagined that we would witness nearly 26,000 spectators at a women’s football game in Dunedin?

It is an indescribable feeling, and we could not be prouder of our Ferns.

Not only did they perform exceptionally well, but they also shone a bright light for young women, inspiring them to pursue their dreams fearlessly.