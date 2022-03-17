Plans for reduced timetables

The Otago Regional Council’s Dunedin and Queenstown bus networks will operate with reduced timetables when Covid numbers begin to affect services severely.

The Covid-19 Reduced Timetable Plan aims to ensure basic continuity of services during the ongoing Omicron outbreak and maintain the reliability of both networks.

If Covid cases disrupt bus operations, and the reduced timetable becomes operational, the community will be updated on what this will look like for them and their travel.

The reduced timetable will only be put in place should reliability decrease due to illness.

In Dunedin, the plan is to move to a modified Saturday service, with buses running less frequently.

There will also be additional services during peak and school hours.

Passengers are advised to check the alerts page on the website orc.govt.nz when planning travel, or phone the Otago Regional Council for information if they do not have access to the internet.