Play behaviour under scrutiny

The Dunedin City Council is seeking feedback about the ways people play.

Council parks and recreation acting group manager Scott MacLean said the council launched a survey last week seeking answers to the different ways of playing and how important it was to support people of all ages and abilities to play.

"This will help the DCC understand what type of equipment and playground attractions the public would like in the future."

Play was an integral part of children’s everyday activity and experience, from the earliest days of life through adolescence and into adulthood, he said.

“For these reasons, our role is to provide high-quality outdoor space where children can have broad play experiences that are important for their physical and social development.”

The council had investigated play trends, compared Dunedin’s play areas with that of other councils and assessed whether playgrounds and skate parks were still

fit for purpose.

“The information from the investigation and survey will help the council develop a play space strategic plan.

"This plan will help us to decide how we invest in our playgrounds and skate parks over the next 10 years.”

The council had 110 playgrounds, 12 skate parks and a pump track.

"While we know the locations of these play spaces, we need to have a better understanding of how well they’re working for residents.

"We want existing and new playgrounds and skate parks to be able to fit with our growing communities.”

The survey at www.dunedin.govt.nz/play-space closes on August 21.