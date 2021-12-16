Thursday, 16 December 2021

Play full of fun and laughs

    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    A new play by Dunedin-based playwright Zac Nicholls is being staged by the Taieri Dramatic Society this month as its Christmas show.

    Nicholls’ play Petal and Moonflower follows a posse of fairytale characters on their quest to save the king from the naughty witch’s dastardly plan — with a girl-power twist.

    Follow Princess Petal (Jasmine Rixon) as she seeks to save her father from the evil deeds of the witch (Kairi Mortensen-Morunga).

    Along the way, she encounters new friends and battles to prove her worth.

    Prince Twig (Fen McIntosh) learns from the macho Captain Ash (Zac Henry) that strength isn’t everything, but does he have what it takes to become king?

    With singing, dancing and much merriment, Petal and Moonflower is the perfect tonic for the crazy Christmas holidays.

    Directed by Tabitha Littlejohn, the vibrant sets and costumes add to the high energy of the young cast and crew.

    The confidence and enthusiasm behind the performance ensures that all the family will be taken on a magical journey, chuckling all the way.

    The play continues at the Fire Station Theatre in Mosgiel until this Saturday, December 19.

    For more information and bookings visit www.firestationtheatre.co.nz

