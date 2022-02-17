Playoff for Taieri Classic title

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Zach May (Russley Golf Club) battled through thick drizzle and rain on Sunday to win the James Wren & Co Taieri Classic after a playoff on the 37th hole against Otago player Tom Lee.
Both players, who are on handicaps of +3, had a gross score of 139 after 36 holes. May shot a course record of 66 in the morning round, followed by 73 in the afternoon. Lee was more consistent, hitting 70 in the morning, followed by 69 in the afternoon.