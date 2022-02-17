Thursday, 17 February 2022

Playoff for Taieri Classic title

    Zach May plays down the ninth fairway during the Taieri Classic. PHOTOS: LOUISE FRAMPTON
    Zach May (Russley Golf Club) battled through thick drizzle and rain on Sunday to win the James Wren & Co Taieri Classic after a playoff on the 37th hole against Otago player Tom Lee.

    Tom Lee tees off on the par 3, 11th hole.
    Both players, who are on handicaps of +3, had a gross score of 139 after 36 holes. May shot a course record of 66 in the morning round, followed by 73 in the afternoon. Lee was more consistent, hitting 70 in the morning, followed by 69 in the afternoon.

