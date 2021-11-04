PM gets back to Ayla with thanks

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds the picture she recently received from Dunedin youngster Ayla Bohn Bitcheno. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The little Dunedin girl who shared her personal story about the importance of vaccination against Covid-19 has had a personal thank you from the Prime Minister.

“Thank you so much for sending me the wonderful picture you coloured in while you were at Ingrid Leary’s office recently,” the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wrote in her letter to Ayla Bohn Bitcheno (6), who is undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia.

“It’s very special. I love the colours you chose and I’ll put it up in my office where everyone can see it!”

Ayla has already fought back from death twice this year.

Her disease compromises her immune system, so if she becomes infected with Covid-19 she may have a worse outcome than other children.

“Looking at the number of beads you’ve got in your necklace, I can tell how brave you are, Ayla, ” Ms Ardern’s letter said, referring to Ayla’s ‘‘beads of courage’’.

Each bead represents the courage shown during a treatment, including chemotherapy, injections, scans, an experience such as hair loss, isolation, or fever or a treatment milestone.

Because she's under 12, Ayla is ineligible to receive the vaccine herself.

Her mother Yvonne Bohn has been urging people to get vaccinated, creating a video with Ayla and Taieri MP Ingrid Leary, which was shared nationally as New Zealand geared up for the Super Saturday campaign.

Ayla’s story was also shared in The Star last month (October 14, page 9).

In her letter to Ayla, Ms Ardern also said ‘‘Please tell your Mum, thanks too, she sounds pretty great.”

Ayla gave the colouring-in picture that she completed while making the video to the Prime Minister.

Ms Ardern says she hopes to meet Ayla when she is in Dunedin sometime.

Meanwhile, Ms Leary is urging those who still have not been vaccinated to have it done immediately, to lift the region’s double-vax statistics.

“It will also mean more safety for children who are too young to get vaccinated currently, especially those like Ayla whose immunity is compromised,” Ms Leary said.