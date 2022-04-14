Thursday, 14 April 2022

Police glad occupation ended peacefully

    Anthony Bond
    "Dunedin locals will notice there are no longer protesters camped in the Octagon," writes Anthony Bond, of the Dunedin police.

    Police are happy that they took heed of the notice delivered to them by the Dunedin City Council last week and left of their own accord.

    Police held a meeting with the protesters last Friday to work out any issues and to see what their intentions were come Monday lunchtime.

    That was a productive meeting and I’m pleased it was able to be resolved without any police enforcement, and I think they left on the right note.

    Anyone can protest as long as it is lawful and peaceful.

    The issue with this protest was the structures and the camping that had taken place on the Octagon grounds.

    Meanwhile, unfortunately people are still continuing to drink and drive.

    Even on Monday morning at 1am we caught a 23-year-old speeding through the central city.

    Just after midnight on Saturday a car drove through a crowd on Castle St.

    The driver was 19 years old and intoxicated and recorded a breath-alcohol level of 561mcg.

    At another party on Saturday, at 1am in Shetland St, someone got into a car and ended up rolling down the hill, causing damage to the back of a car. He decided to drive off and he was later caught.

    He was 18, so he has a zero-alcohol licence.

    It is still a concern that people under 20 who have zero-alcohol licences are still choosing to drink and drive.

    With the Easter break coming up there will be people planning to head away for holidays to places such as Central Otago.

    Please don’t be in a rush when travelling and be mindful of others on the road.

    There will be checkpoints on the roads and we encourage people to not make dangerous decisions such as risky overtaking.

     

     

     

