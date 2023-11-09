Pool trust launches survey

The Otago Therapeutic Pool Trust has launched a survey to gather feedback on future options for Physio Pool Dunedin, located in Hanover St.

The survey will form part of a feasibility study, which has been commissioned by the trust, supported by Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand and the Dunedin City Council.

Trust secretary-treasurer Neville Martin said a lot of Dunedin people had expressed their support for the pool, since it closed in 2021 due to a heating system breakdown, saying they wanted it reopened, or a new facility built.

"They say since the pool closed, large sections of the community haven’t been able to rehabilitate from surgery or injury adequately or exercise in a therapeutic water environment," Mr Martin said.

"We want the community and stakeholders to tell us whether they support the provision of a hydrotherapy pool in Dunedin and, if so, which of three options they prefer — upgrading the physio pool, building a new like-for-like replacement pool on a different site or building a new pool on a different site with additional features such as a gym, physiotherapy services, steam room, spa pool and cafe."

"A modern, fit-for-purpose hydrotherapy pool is a big investment and, because it will be used by many people of different ages with a wide range of needs and abilities, community and stakeholder feedback is important."

The Otago Therapeutic Pool Trust will consider feedback from the survey and complete the feasibility study by early next year.

Depending on the results, the next steps could be securing a site, fundraising, then design and construction — a process expected to take several years.

The survey closes at 5pm on November 24.

For more information, visit www.physiopool.org.nz