Pop-up job fair on way

Options 2023 Pop Up Job Shop organisers MSD regional labour market adviser Deb Sutton and Connected employment liaison adviser Benji Ahdar. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin job seekers and people interested in a possible career change can make contact with employers, agencies and training providers at next week’s Options 2023 "Pop Up Job Shop".

Jointly co-ordinated by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Connected, the event will be held next Thursday, from 1pm-4pm at The Hub, Otago Polytechnic.

MSD regional labour market adviser and Otago Pop Up Job Shop co-ordinator Deb Sutton said 52 exhibitors were registered so far to take part, including local employers, recruitment agencies, training providers and other organisations.

Along with the exhibitors, the pop-up job shop will feature a mega job-board, where the latest jobs available will be displayed in their various industry sector groupings.

The event would take an "any age, any stage" approach, Ms Sutton said.

Hoped-for outcomes included giving employers the chance to meet prospective new employees, and giving industry groups the chance to showcase career opportunities and promote seasonal employment opportunities.

It could help training institutions to extend their reach within Dunedin, and give the Dunedin start-up community a chance to showcase its offerings.

Senior entrepreneurs would have the chance to connect with other seniors, and there would be opportunities for migrants and former refugees.

It would also be a chance to encourage local employment and training/upskilling — particularly in the growing construction industry.