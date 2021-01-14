Thursday, 14 January 2021

Portobello Rd affected by works

    1. The Star

    Temporary traffic lights are in place in Portobello Rd, near Marne St, after loose rock fell from...
    Temporary traffic lights are in place in Portobello Rd, near Marne St, after loose rock fell from the cliff face. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    Part of Portobello Rd will be closed at times tonight while loose rock is removed from a cliff face.

    Both lanes of the road, near the Marne St intersection, will be closed for periods, during which stop/go management will be in place, a Dunedin City Council spokeswoman said.

    Heavy rain last week loosened rock which needs to be removed so it does not slip off in the future.

    The work will be carried out from 7pm until 4am.

    Work on the cliff began on Tuesday night.

    There will also be brief delays for people travelling on Portobello Rd during the day, as one lane is closed with temporary traffic lights in place.

    People travelling to and from the peninsula should allow extra time.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter