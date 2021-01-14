Portobello Rd affected by works

Temporary traffic lights are in place in Portobello Rd, near Marne St, after loose rock fell from the cliff face. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Part of Portobello Rd will be closed at times tonight while loose rock is removed from a cliff face.

Both lanes of the road, near the Marne St intersection, will be closed for periods, during which stop/go management will be in place, a Dunedin City Council spokeswoman said.

Heavy rain last week loosened rock which needs to be removed so it does not slip off in the future.

The work will be carried out from 7pm until 4am.

Work on the cliff began on Tuesday night.

There will also be brief delays for people travelling on Portobello Rd during the day, as one lane is closed with temporary traffic lights in place.

People travelling to and from the peninsula should allow extra time.