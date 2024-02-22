Practice rooted in links to other artists

Artsenta artist Greg Maynard is presenting a retrospective exhibition of his paintings at Artsenta’s pop-up gallery in Princes St until March 1. Photo: supplied

A retrospective exhibition from Dunedin painter Greg Maynard has opened this week at Artsenta’s pop-up gallery in Princes St.

Maynard has been an avid painter and part of the Artsenta community for more than two decades.

In the retrospective exhibition, Maynard tackles a variety of subjects, including landscapes, portraits and flora and fauna. His earliest works were scenes from the Bible and his Christian faith continues to inform some of his compositions.

He has shown his work in numerous group shows over the years, recently receiving a merit award in the 2023 Cleveland National Art Awards.

Maynard’s practice is rooted in his connection to other artists. He was initially inspired by his friend Jo Patton, an accomplished Scottish mural painter who first encouraged Maynard to paint; and he continues to draw inspiration and knowledge from his peers in the Artsenta community.

"If you stop painting, you stop learning," he said.

For Maynard, painting involves persistence, patience and perseverance, but it is also therapeutic.

He stresses that anyone, including people experiencing mental or physical health challenges, can paint and he hopes to inspire more people to build their confidence and self-belief, as he has, through his art practice.

The Greg Maynard Showcase Exhibition runs at the Artsenta’s pop-up gallery, 462 Princes St, until March 1. Open 10am-4pm.

Artsenta is an art studio for tangata whaiora — people seeking wellbeing — which has operated in Dunedin for 38 years. For information, visit artsenta.org