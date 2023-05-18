Programme raises MS awareness

Multiple Sclerosis Otago community connector Katie Burns is taking to radio and podcasts to help build awareness of the condition, and the support in place for people impacted by it.

Ms Burns presents MS Momentum on OAR FM Dunedin.

The programme includes interviews with professionals and volunteers in the region who work to support people with MS.

MS is a disorder of the central nervous system, which includes the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

Symptoms can often be managed well, particularly with early diagnosis.

Ms Burns said MS Otago provided professional support, education, information and skills to people with MS and their families.

The organisation’s aim was to empower people to participate actively in the community in ways that were meaningful to them.

“We all need a community around us, to survive in today’s world.

‘‘So it is about people with MS connecting with the wider community, but also connecting with each other, and building those supports that are going to help them.”

Links to podcasts of the radio show will be posted on the society’s Facebook page and emailed to clients who are unable to listen to the broadcasts.

It is just one of many helpful resources available at a regional and national level to support people with MS and their families.

MS Momentum is broadcast every second Wednesday at 11.30am on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are also available from oar.org.nz, Spotify, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

By Jeff Harford,

Community liaison, Oar FM