Project aims to attract people during upgrade

The Dunedin Dream Brokerage has launched a new initiative, The Platform Project, to connect art and community activities during the Dunedin City Council’s development of George St.

The project invites expressions of interest from creative individuals and communities to present events, provocations, narratives and community experiences.

These can be delivered in a variety of ways, including performances and sound art.

The projects can take place in and on vacant buildings and laneways along George St, from Moray Pl north to the Albany St intersection.

Dunedin Dream Brokerage’s Charlotte Parallel said The Platform Project particularly invited collaboration between artists and the businesses in the area, as well as the public, iwi, community groups, scientists and councils.

"The Dunedin retail quarter [George St] upgrade gives our artists and collaborators scope to reimagine how we engage with our main street."

The Platform Project is funded by the Dunedin City Council’s central city plan project.

Project director Glen Hazelton said the project was the first in a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging people to visit the central city, and supporting local businesses.

"While the construction period will undoubtedly present some challenges, particularly with the ongoing Covid disruption, it also provides an opportunity to try some new things," he said.

The Dunedin Dream Brokerage team will work with practitioners during the development of their proposals, to ensure they meet the criteria and are best prepared for a successful project outcome.

Oakwood Properties owner David Marsh said The Platform Project would be fantastic for George St.

"Art activities add to the vibrancy of making George St a destination for all to be enjoyed," he said.

Modaks cafe owner Jack Bradbury said the project would bring people to the area.

"Art is a really important part of society, so having these pop-ups is a really cool thing to do," he said.

Key dates

- Proposal rounds close on January 24, and February 21, 2022.

- The project period will run from February to May 2022.

- For more information, visit www.dunedindreambrokerage.nz/the-platform-project