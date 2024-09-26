Projects get support

The Otago Regional Council has allocated over $33,000 in funding to support nine environmental projects across Otago through its annual Consents Fee Support Fund.

The fund, designed to assist with consent and monitoring fees for projects offering environmental benefits, waived a total of $33,371 in fees this financial year.

In a statement, consents manager Alexandra King said all funding applications were successful.

The fund, which can waive up to $10,000 per application, is available to not-for-profit individuals or groups involved in projects such as wetland restoration, riparian planting and waterway fencing.

The 2024-25 financial year fund is now open for applications. Eligibility requires a pre-application meeting with the council’s consents team.