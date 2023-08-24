Protest film

New Zealand film-maker Alistair Harding’s documentary about the 23-day 2022 Wellington protest, We Came Here For Freedom, is on a nationwide tour, with screenings at community venues.

The tour will reach Dunedin next Wednesday, August 30, for a screening at the Mayfair Theatre, in South Dunedin.

Doors open at 5.30pm, the screening will start at 6.30pm, and will be followed by a Q&A session with the film-maker.

The documentary examines how the protest came about, and includes footage filmed by Harding throughout the protest, as well as interviews with protesters. It also covers the large convoys of people who travelled to the protest from across the North and South Islands, the lengths they went to in order to reach the grounds of Parliament, and those who supported them along the way.

We Came Here for Freedom is the second feature-length documentary by Alistair Harding, following from The Sea Decides (2021).

Tickets are available online via humanitix.com