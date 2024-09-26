Protest pioneers

Photo: Jill Bowie

Activists behind Aramoana Smelter protests (from left) Allan Cumming, John Bulow, Richard Thompson, Claire Carey, Brian Dixon, Kristina Bulow, Billy Brown and Ian Bretherton gather with an original sign of dissent during a weekend of activities commemorating the historic campaigns of the 1970s and ’80s.

The events at Pioneer Hall last weekend included performances and an exhibition of protest memorabilia as well as a screening of the documentary "Aramoana — There Is No Smelter".

Co-organiser Jane Davidson said the weekend was an outstanding success and the response was fantastic.

"We were able to acknowledge the grassroots activists who led and maintained the Save Aramoana Campaign and make links with contemporary pro-environmental protest practices.

"We achieved an amazing Sunday afternoon community conversation and inspiring ideas-fest with a historic turnout of at least eight of the original campaigners.

"It proves a timely reminder of living history and validates the acknowledgement of people-power social-political agency," she said.