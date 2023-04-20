Public to guide future builds

Members of the public will have a chance to help guide future development of Dunedin at a series of workshops beginning next week.

The workshops are part of a new 30-year Future Development Strategy being prepared by the Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council, in partnership with mana whenua and other stakeholders.

City Development manager Dr Anna Johnson said the public could share their views on key features of the new strategy at the workshops.

The strategy will cover where Dunedin’s new housing and businesses will be accommodated; what infrastructure, facilities and services are needed to support development; and how development will support a well-functioning urban environment.

"Community input is important to get the strategy right, so we really want to hear from people about how the city should develop over the next 30 years," Dr Johnson said.

Talking points for the workshops include access to sustainable transport choices, and the infrastructure and improvements communities will need over the next 30 years; the best options for intensified development to cater for growth in the long and very long term; and building community and environmental resilience to climate change.

The workshops will be held at 11 locations around the city from next Thursday to May 30.

More details are available at www.dunedin.govt.nz/future-development-strategy