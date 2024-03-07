Pupils have fun with run

Photo: Simon Henderson

Kaikorai Valley College pupils take part in a sponsored fun run during the school’s annual sports expo yesterday.

The pupils were challenged to raise funds that would be used to help replace the sound system in the school hall.

Health and sport head of department Jeremy Scott said during the sports expo over 500 pupils from Abbotsford, Arthur St, Balaclava, Bradford, Carisbrook, Halfway Bush, Kaikorai and Wakari primary schools took part in 35 different activities.