Push for children to get vaccinated during Tamariki Week

The Southern DHB is working to increase vaccinations among 5 to 11-year-olds with a "Tamariki Week" campaign.

Until this Sunday, children can get a Covid-19 vaccination in a whanau-centred clinic at one of more than 70 sites across the district.

Southern DHB Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme lead Karl Metzler said Tamariki Week would be a great opportunity for children who had not received their first dose to get it.

“Many of our Tamariki Week clinics offer vaccinations for the whole whanau as well, and we encourage everyone who is over 18 and due for their booster vaccination to head along with tamariki this week and get their vaccine together," he said.

A full list of clinics now offering vaccinations for 5 to 11-year-olds can be found at www.southernhealth.nz/COVID19/vaccine/children.

Covid-19 vaccination appointments can be booked now for tamariki aged 5 to 11 at BookMyVaccine or by calling 0800 28-29-26 (8am to 8pm, seven days).

Clinics providing walk-in and/or drive-through opportunities are indicated on the webpage.

Specialist paediatric vaccination clinics operate fortnightly in Dunedin for tamariki with complex needs. Referrals are available from your General Practice.