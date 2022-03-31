Push to complete S88 rail realignment

Weekend work will continue 24 hours a day on State Highway 88 to Port Chalmers this weekend and at the end of April.

As part of the shared path construction project to Port Chalmers, crews will be completing the realignment of the main trunk rail line between the St Leonards Boat Club and Curles Point.

The first stages of realigning the rail line to accommodate the shared walking and cycling path started last year.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior project manager Jason Forbes said it was planned to finish the realignment work starting on Saturday (April 2).

"To minimise disruption to train schedules on the main trunk line, this work must be carried out over weekends for periods of up to 55 hours."

This 24-hour-a-day weekend work was scheduled for the first and last weekends in April (unless disrupted by extreme weather), he said.

The work would be within and next to the rail corridor, from the St Leonards Boat Club to Curles Point, and at the stockpile location at Sawyers Bay.

Work would run from 11am on Saturday to 7pm on Sunday, and from 7am on April 30 to 2pm on May 2.

People who used SH88 should be ready for single-lane closures over a 1km stretch during these two weekends, so should add five minutes to their journey to allow for delays, Mr Forbes said.

People who lived along this stretch of highway would be able to get in and out of their properties.

Waka Kotahi thanked everyone for taking care around crews and other road users.