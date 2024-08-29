Qualified to care

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Healthcare worker Tania Ashwell celebrates gaining her first qualification in 10 years at a recent graduation event at Dunedin Hospital.

She completed her New Zealand certificate in health and wellbeing (level 3) health assistance with the support of Dunedin Hospital and work-based training provider Careerforce.

She works in the orthopaedic ward 3 at the hospital, assisting nurses to keep patients safe.

In a statement, she said she wanted to do the programme so she would have a formal qualification for all the work that she has done there.

"It’s about being recognised. I can say ‘hey, I’ve done this, I’m confident in what I’m doing, and I have the qualification to prove it’."

There was "always something different" working in the ward, she said.

"Elderly patients come in after a fall with a broken hip. When they come back from theatre, they are often very confused."

The programme reinforced what healthcare assistants were already doing and was a great opportunity to build on existing knowledge that was evidence-based and met the needs of patients, she said.