Qualified to care

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
She completed her New Zealand certificate in health and wellbeing (level 3) health assistance with the support of Dunedin Hospital and work-based training provider Careerforce.
She works in the orthopaedic ward 3 at the hospital, assisting nurses to keep patients safe.
In a statement, she said she wanted to do the programme so she would have a formal qualification for all the work that she has done there.
"It’s about being recognised. I can say ‘hey, I’ve done this, I’m confident in what I’m doing, and I have the qualification to prove it’."
There was "always something different" working in the ward, she said.
"Elderly patients come in after a fall with a broken hip. When they come back from theatre, they are often very confused."
The programme reinforced what healthcare assistants were already doing and was a great opportunity to build on existing knowledge that was evidence-based and met the needs of patients, she said.