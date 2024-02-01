Raising the anchor

PHOTO: KELVIN CUMMINGS

Ethan Stout, of Invercargill, and Megan Merrick, of Christchurch, show their "anchor" trophies after winning their sections in The Seafarer 2024 disc golf tournament last weekend.

The event, at Port Chalmers Golf Club, was presented by Westside Discs. Disc Golf Dunedin chairman and tournament director Errol Nye said the event ran very well and he was delighted at the level of play.

The course was challenging but exciting for players, with a range of tricky throws needed to hit the basket.

Stout won the top prize and "raise the anchor" in the men’s mixed pro open and Merrick won the women’s mix pro open.

They took away locally designed anchor trophies especially designed for the tournament.