Rare disorders surveyed

Rare Disorders NZ is undertaking its twice-yearly survey that aims to collect data on what it means to live with a rare disorder in New Zealand in 2023.

The survey also seeks to find out what barriers people continue to face in the health and social systems to access the care needed.

This survey is open to anyone who is living with a rare disorder in New Zealand, as well their whānau and carers.

The survey is at raredisorders.org.nz