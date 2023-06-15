Reading to raise funds

The Great Kiwi Bookathon aims to encourage tamariki and their whānau to read, while raising awareness and funds for Blind Low Vision New Zealand (BLVNZ).

The concept invites children to read books they like during June and share their world of books with friends and family.

Funds raised will go towards supporting BLVNZ work with young people and their families.

For more information, visit www.bookathon.co.nz.