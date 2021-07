PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Members of the Otago Gymsports team (aerobics, trampoline, rhythmic and artistic gymnastics) pictured before heading to Auckland for the NZ National Gymnastics Championships, which started on Tuesday and will finish on Saturday.

Trampoline coach Jenny Newstead said the young athletes had faced hard times recently, as national and international competitions had been cancelled due to Covid-19.

That the team members had committed themselves to train and qualify to represent Otago at the nationals this year was a huge achievement and a testament to their love of the sport, she said.