Red tape tip portal open

The Ministry for Regulation’s Red Tape Tipline is now live.

In a statement, Minister for Regulation David Seymour said the online resource was where the public could make submissions on regulation that affects them.

He wanted to hear "red tape horror stories", saying billions of dollars were sapped from New Zealand’s economy every year from regulatory burden.

In 2015, an NZIER study estimated the cost for businesses to comply with tax and regulatory requirements at $5 billion, or around 1.3% of GDP.

“Compliance associated with poor regulation costs New Zealanders time, money, and their sanity.

"It’s not just that red tape has disempowered people and businesses, it is replacing the No. 8 wire, can-do Kiwi attitude with a culture of fear and paperwork."

The ministry wanted to hear from tradies, farmers, teachers, chefs, engineers – every person doing productive work.

"If there’s red tape in your industry that needs cutting, we want to know about it.

"The Ministry might not be able to resolve every issue that’s brought to its attention straight away, but we are keen to understand more about experiences with regulation."

The tipline can be accessed by visiting regulation.govt.nz and searching for "red tape". — APL