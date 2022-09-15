Refresh driving skills for free

Age Concern Otago offers free “Staying Safe” refresher courses for senior drivers.

Have you kept up with changes to the road code?

Do you know how ageing can affect your driving?

Do you want to check in to see if you still are the best driver that you can be?

Updating skills and knowledge will help older people stay safe on the roads. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Age Concern Otago is working with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to deliver free refresher courses to help older people stay safe on the road and enjoy the independence driving offers.

Senior drivers are involved in fewer crashes than other age groups, but if they are involved in crashes, it can be more serious and they can take longer to heal and recover.

Road layouts are changing continuously, and the Road Code can be updated without drivers being aware.

The Staying Safe course is a good way for seniors to update their skills and knowledge.

The friendly and welcoming workshop has plenty of opportunities to ask questions.

The Dunedin City Council is also offering free 30-minute coaching sessions to Staying Safe participants in the Dunedin area.