Refresh driving skills for free

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Age Concern Otago offers free “Staying Safe” refresher courses for senior drivers.
Have you kept up with changes to the road code?
Do you know how ageing can affect your driving?
Do you want to check in to see if you still are the best driver that you can be?
Senior drivers are involved in fewer crashes than other age groups, but if they are involved in crashes, it can be more serious and they can take longer to heal and recover.
Road layouts are changing continuously, and the Road Code can be updated without drivers being aware.
The Staying Safe course is a good way for seniors to update their skills and knowledge.
The friendly and welcoming workshop has plenty of opportunities to ask questions.
The Dunedin City Council is also offering free 30-minute coaching sessions to Staying Safe participants in the Dunedin area.
- Contact Age Concern Otago to book today — ph 03 479-3054 or email kristen@ageconcern otago.co.nz
- Group bookings are also available. Visit ageconcernotago.com to view more events in your area.