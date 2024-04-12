Regent theatre to host the NZSQ for mini-residency

The New Zealand String Quartet will have a Dunedin mini-residency next month, including concerts at the Regent Theatre and a nature-themed concert at Orokonui Ecosanctuary — a concept debuted at Wellington ecosanctuary Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne. PHOTO: LATITUDE CREATIVE

The New Zealand String Quartet (NZSQ) will return to Dunedin in May for a mini-residency of two concerts at the Regent Theatre, as well as a very special concert at Orokonui Ecosanctuary.

The acclaimed chamber music group’s mini-residency will run from May 10-12.

The first two concerts, showcasing two unique programmes, will take place in the Regent Theatre’s Clarkson Studio, on May 10 at 7.30pm and May 11 at 4pm.

The concerts will include works by renowned NZ composers Claire Cowan and Leonie Holmes, alongside notable works from the classical canon by Haydn, Brahms, Debussy and Shostakovich.

Building on their previous visits to the city, both programmes have been designed to suit NZSQ’s signature style, featuring lively and engaging introductions to each piece by the quartet members themselves. These aim to illuminate the stories behind the music, creating an event suitable for audiences of all backgrounds and levels of familiarity with chamber music.

Regent Theatre director Sarah Anderson said the theatre was "beyond thrilled" to be hosting the NZSQ.

"The NZSQ’s dedication to presenting engaging programmes really aligns with the Regent’s commitment to providing enriching cultural experiences for our community.

"I believe this programme, and our partnership with Orokonui Ecosanctuary, celebrates both the diverse and creative nature of chamber music and Ōtepoti itself."

The New Zealand String Quartet’s concert at Orokonui Ecosanctuary/Te Korowai o Mihiwaka, on May 12, at 5pm, will be titled "Sounds of the Sanctuary"and will celebrate the beauty of nature and birdsong.

The programme will feature works by New Zealand composers that draw inspiration from, and directly reference, the natural landscape of Aotearoa, alongside major nature-themed works by Haydn and Dvorak.

Orokonui Ecosanctuary events co-ordinator Victoria Dale said the return of birdsong to the valley "is one of the most inspiring parts of our work".

Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now through The Regent Theatre box office, or online at www.regenttheatre.co.nz