Regular HIV testing urged

It has been many years since HIV and Aids occupied the front page of newspapers, but a recent increase in late diagnoses for men who have sex with men (MSM) who acquired HIV is a reminder about the need for regular testing.

2022 HIV and Aids notification data from the University of Otago Aids epidemiology group, showed 53% of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men who acquired HIV in Aotearoa New Zealand were diagnosed late.

Burnett Foundation Aotearoa chief executive Joe Rich said early diagnosis and access to treatment led to better health outcomes and helped prevent further transmission.

The data also showed a slight increase in the number of MSM in 2022 who acquired HIV locally.

However, it was still among the lowest number of locally acquired infections since 2002.

In 2022, of the 80 MSM notified with HIV, 34 acquired HIV in New Zealand

The steady numbers of locally acquired HIV transmissions, compared to 2021, was reassuring

"There have been concerns that low numbers of transmission in the past few years could have been, in-part, a result of Covid-19 physical distancing measures or lockdowns decreasing testing frequencies."

To see similar numbers in 2022 showed combination of prevention methods such as condoms, PrEP, and HIV treatments appeared to be working and local transmission was on the decline.

"Ultimately, we need to see these numbers decline further to reach our goal of eliminating local transmissions of HIV by 2030, so there is still mahi to be done," Mr Rich said.