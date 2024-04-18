Thursday, 18 April 2024

Relay for life

    1. The Star

    The Dunedin Relay for Life event will run from 10am to 10pm this Saturday, April 20, at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    The gates will open at 8am on Saturday for teams to set up by 9.30am.

    The opening ceremony and celebration lap will be held at 10am, then teams will take to the track to walk (or run) the relay.

    A celebration morning tea for people affected by cancer and carers will be held at 10.30am in the Cancer Society tent.

    A "chop the mop" live head shave will be held at 10.30am.

    An "intergenerational lap" for young children and seniors will be held at 2.30pm.

    The candlelight ceremony at 9pm will be followed by the closing ceremony at 9.30pm.

    ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

    11am: Foxy Tones

    Noon: One + One

    1pm: The Shenantics

    2pm: Em and Me

    2.45pm: Otago Dance Association

    3pm: Bill Acklin

    4pm: Outram Zumba

    5pm: Shaky Hollows

    6pm: Sol Wyatt

    7pm: Black-Sale House

    8pm: Idol Frets

    FOOD TRUCKS

    The Shot Coffee, Cool Az ice cream, Liam’s Hungarian Langos, Slice of Heaven Pizza, Mashub, Te Waahi Taraka Kai/The Spot Food Truck