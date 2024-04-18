You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Dunedin Relay for Life event will run from 10am to 10pm this Saturday, April 20, at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
The gates will open at 8am on Saturday for teams to set up by 9.30am.
The opening ceremony and celebration lap will be held at 10am, then teams will take to the track to walk (or run) the relay.
A celebration morning tea for people affected by cancer and carers will be held at 10.30am in the Cancer Society tent.
A "chop the mop" live head shave will be held at 10.30am.
An "intergenerational lap" for young children and seniors will be held at 2.30pm.
The candlelight ceremony at 9pm will be followed by the closing ceremony at 9.30pm.
ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
11am: Foxy Tones
Noon: One + One
1pm: The Shenantics
2pm: Em and Me
2.45pm: Otago Dance Association
3pm: Bill Acklin
4pm: Outram Zumba
5pm: Shaky Hollows
6pm: Sol Wyatt
7pm: Black-Sale House
8pm: Idol Frets
FOOD TRUCKS
The Shot Coffee, Cool Az ice cream, Liam’s Hungarian Langos, Slice of Heaven Pizza, Mashub, Te Waahi Taraka Kai/The Spot Food Truck