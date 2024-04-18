The Dunedin Relay for Life event will run from 10am to 10pm this Saturday, April 20, at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The gates will open at 8am on Saturday for teams to set up by 9.30am.

The opening ceremony and celebration lap will be held at 10am, then teams will take to the track to walk (or run) the relay.

A celebration morning tea for people affected by cancer and carers will be held at 10.30am in the Cancer Society tent.

A "chop the mop" live head shave will be held at 10.30am.

An "intergenerational lap" for young children and seniors will be held at 2.30pm.

The candlelight ceremony at 9pm will be followed by the closing ceremony at 9.30pm.

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

11am: Foxy Tones

Noon: One + One

1pm: The Shenantics

2pm: Em and Me

2.45pm: Otago Dance Association

3pm: Bill Acklin

4pm: Outram Zumba

5pm: Shaky Hollows

6pm: Sol Wyatt

7pm: Black-Sale House

8pm: Idol Frets

FOOD TRUCKS

The Shot Coffee, Cool Az ice cream, Liam’s Hungarian Langos, Slice of Heaven Pizza, Mashub, Te Waahi Taraka Kai/The Spot Food Truck