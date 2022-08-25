Reservoir works warning

People walking near the Ross Creek water treatment plant may get a whiff of something unpleasant, but do not worry — it is all in a day’s work.

A Dunedin City Council spokeswoman said the Ross Creek reservoir water level was being lowered to carry out maintenance work on the valve tower and tunnel inside the dam.

Water would be discharged into the diversion channel near the old Ross Creek water treatment plant buildings.

From there, the water would flow back into Ross Creek via the School Creek waterfall.

There might be a slight odour from the reservoir’s water discharge but this was naturally occurring and would readily dissipate.

The work was expected to be completed by early October 2022.