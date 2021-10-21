Resident feels left in the dark by DCC

A Waikouaiti resident has been left frustrated by the Dunedin City Council over a cluster of old birch trees.

At the latest Waikouaiti Coast Community Board public forum Nick Oldham said he had been trying to get a response from the council for nearly three years about trees on the north-facing boundary of his property on Bourke St.

‘‘They are now excessively high and blocking the sunlight to the property.’’

The trees needed to be managed and topped, Mr Oldham said.

Dead branches, leaves and seeds were causing a large amount of debris on his property and in his gutters.

The trees were even causing problems for his television reception.

Mr Oldham first approached the council in January 2019 about the trees because he understood they were on council land.

‘‘But I have had no satisfactory response.’’

‘‘I’m at my wit’s end.’’

The only work conducted after he raised the issues with the council was some pruning to the bottom of the trees, but this was inadequate, Mr Oldham said.

‘‘I don’t want the trees gotten rid of but I want the trees managed and topped ... just treated the way they should

be treated.’’

He would be happy to manage the trees himself but there had been a lack of communication by the council, Mr Oldham said.

Council group manager parks and recreation Scott MacLean said the trees were being maintained by the council as part of their street tree programme.

Contractors visited the site on September 28 to check and prune them and ensure they remained clear of the property boundary and road.

‘‘There are no power lines or other overhead obstructions above, so the trees do not require height reduction,’’ Mr Maclean said.