Who knew your teddy bear and the Bee Gees could save a life?

Hato Hone St John is encouraging people to take part in a fun challenge for Restart a Heart Day on Sunday.

The #9for9 Restart a Heart Challenge involves recording yourself performing nine CPR compressions on a pillow or teddy bear, compressing to the rhythm of Stayin’ Alive, then posting your video online, then tagging up to nine friends to take on the challenge.