Riders of all ages

Dunedin surfer Zara Owen, 11. Photos: Mark Stephenson

While many were enjoying picnics, Popsicles and pool parties during the summer break, surfing superstars descended on St Clair to take part in the 2024 National Surfing Championships during the second week of January.

Surfers from across the country visited Dunedin for a full schedule of competitions, with divisions ranging from under 14 years old to over 70s.

Dunedin surfer Ang Reardon.

Dunedin surfer Zara Owen, 11, won the under-14 girls’ division with a 17.5 point heat total.

Dunedin surfer Ang Reardon claimed the over-40 women’s division with a 8.25 point heat total in the final.