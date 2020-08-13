Rise in pupils vaping

The number of pupils vaping in Dunedin secondary schools has increased significantly since the Covid-19 lockdown ended. PHOTO: JOHN LEWIS

A thick fog is shrouding parts of Dunedin secondary schools as an increasing number of pupils take up vaping to combat stress.

Otago Secondary Principals’ Association president and Otago Girls’ High School principal Linda Miller said principals around the city had noticed a significant increase in the number of pupils vaping at school, and believed it was largely caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There is no doubt that the Covid-19 situation has seen all secondary schools dealing with increased levels of stress among our students, and vaping is symptomatic of this.

"Some students believe vaping is a good ‘coping strategy’ to deal with stress.

"They also see vaping as ‘harmless’ compared to cigarette smoking."

However, many principals were concerned about the impact it was having on pupils’ health and the legal ramifications, and were taking a tough line on those caught with vaping material.

In a recent school newsletter, Otago Boys’ High School deputy rector Andrew King said since returning from the lockdown, his school had experienced an increase in pupils vaping at school.

"This is obviously a significant concern to us. Firstly, the law clearly states that vape products are not available to anyone under the age of 18.

"These boys are being supplied and/or sourcing these products illegally.

"Our second concern is that there is little evidence about the long-term health effects of these products."

In the newsletter, he reminded parents and pupils that vaping was a clear breach of the school’s rule 17(d), which stated "No student shall vape or have vaping paraphernalia in his possession while under the authority of the school".

He said it was the rector's policy to treat a breach of the rule "very seriously".

"The rector would review all the circumstances and consider a serious disciplinary option.

"Please reinforce with your son, our expectations around being a vape-free school."

Mrs Miller believed part of the problem was young people were being deliberately targeted by the marketing of "kid-friendly" flavours.

"It’s not unlike the RTDs in the alcohol industry," she said.

"Social media is having an impact because students use it to get older peers or relatives to access vapes for them, as well as providing them with negative role models and to vaping equipment.

"There is a level of curiosity involved as well as peer pressure to engage with vaping."

What was needed was an approach that educated young people about healthier ways of coping with life's stresses, how to resist peer pressure situations, and provide knowledge of the health facts associated with vaping, she said.

The Asthma Society had provided resources to support schools with the issue.

"The increase in vaping among school-age students is symptomatic of the increased stress on families and young people in the Covid-19 environment, and is something that needs to be tackled through an educative approach that aims to minimise harm to young people.

"Vaping is merely one of many symptoms of the stress students are dealing with at present.

"While schools have the expertise to deal with this in-house, they lack the capacity to cover all the needs of students that are presenting currently.

"This issue provides further evidence of the need for additional resourcing for guidance and pastoral support in schools across the country."

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (vaping) Amendment Bill was passed last week, and will regulate vaping products and heated tobacco devices.

Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa said the Bill aimed to strike a balance between helping smokers quit by offering regulated vaping as an alternative, while discouraging children and young people from taking it up.

“It has been a complex Bill to develop, but I believe we have arrived at an elegant solution."